  • 14°C - 27°C
    Victoria

  • 22°C - 27°C
    Tampico

  • 26°C - 16°C
    Matamoros

  • 11°C - 22°C
    Nvo. Laredo

  • 16°C - 25°C
    Reynosa

  • 19°C - 33°C
    El Mante

  • 30°C - 17°C
    Soto La Marina

Inicio - Internacional
Más:

El Empire State hace honor al Día del Amor ‘vistiéndose’ de rojo

La punta de la torre de Manhattan se ‘vistió’ de color rojo luego de que horas antes se celebraran 14 uniones en matrimonio en el piso 86 del edificio

| Internacional | Agencia

En honor al Día del Amor y la Amistad, el icónico edificio Empire State se iluminó de color rojo y pulsaba de vez en vez para simular un corazón latiendo.

 

Notas relacionadas

Etiquetas relacionadas

, , ,

Comentarios

Síguenos