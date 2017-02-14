El Empire State hace honor al Día del Amor ‘vistiéndose’ de rojo

En honor al Día del Amor y la Amistad, el icónico edificio Empire State se iluminó de color rojo y pulsaba de vez en vez para simular un corazón latiendo.

Love is in the air—literally! We’re fulfilling our role as the Heart of NYC with a pulsing red heartbeat-inspired lighting for V-Day. pic.twitter.com/Ei4gY5j90H

— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) 14 de febrero de 2017