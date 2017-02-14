El Empire State hace honor al Día del Amor ‘vistiéndose’ de rojo

14 couples win contest to wed at the Empire State Building’s 86th floor observatory on Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/9pIVPDuCeC pic.twitter.com/ZjF8xXx7xv
— ABC News (@ABC) 14 de febrero de 2017
La punta de la torre de Manhattan se ‘vistió’ de color rojo luego de que horas antes se celebraran 14 uniones en matrimonio en el piso 86 del edificio
En honor al Día del Amor y la Amistad, el icónico edificio Empire State se iluminó de color rojo y pulsaba de vez en vez para simular un corazón latiendo.
Love is in the air—literally! We’re fulfilling our role as the Heart of NYC with a pulsing red heartbeat-inspired lighting for V-Day. pic.twitter.com/Ei4gY5j90H
— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) 14 de febrero de 2017
